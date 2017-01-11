Pro-Sasikala MP’s likely to be paraded before TN Guv

All 130 AIADMK legislators who are allegedly supporting party General Secretary VK Sasikala are likely to be paraded before Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday evening, senior party leader said.

“We have been given appointment to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 7.30 pm… All MLAs prepared to meet Governor, if required,” Sasikala loyalist and AIADMK Minister K Pandiarajan said.

The Governor arrived in Chennai on Thursday afternoon and will also be meeting acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at 5 pm separately.

The Panneerselvam camp is hoping for breather from the Governor to prove its strength on the floor of the house even though both the camps have claimed majority support in the ruling party.

Rao had kept away from Chennai for the last three days amid a bitter war of words between Sasikala and Panneerselvam.

The Supreme Court had recently indicated that it could deliver a judgement soon in a disproportionate assets case against Sasikala, who became general secretary of AIADMK after the death of Jayalalithaa.

A conviction after being sworn-in could result in Sasikala having to step down as chief minister.

Meanwhile, former party parliamentarian, KC Palaniswamy, said that with the coming together of Panneerselvam and party Presidium Chairman E Madhusudanan, the party was now effectively out of the clutches of Sasikala.