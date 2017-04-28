Pravin Togadia wants carpet bombing of valley to stop militants

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia on Friday demanded that the government carry out “carpet bombing” in Kashmir Valley to stop the attacks on security forces by militants.

“After attacks on Army camps in Uri and Kupwara, our government should carry out carpet bombing in Kashmir Vally area to stop such attacks. The attacks on Army camps and the incidents of stone-pelting should be considered as a war and the government should carpet bomb these areas,” Togadia said on the sidelines of an event here on the occasion of Lord Parshuram Jayanti.

Togadia, the international working president of VHP, urged the government to crack down on the militants who were “at war” with security forces.

He said hostility between the civilians and Army personnel was on the rise in Kashmir.

“It was time that we should not show any leniency and carpet bomb them, or else the enemy will spread to other states and talk of breaking the country into pieces,” he said.

He demanded review of the Rs 80,000 crore special development package for Jammu and Kashmir, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

“This money should be used for welfare of farmers in the country as the condition of farmers in several states is very bad. Farmers are holding protests seeking waiving of farm loans. They are committing suicide,” Togadia said.