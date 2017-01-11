Pravasi Haryana kickstarts at Gurugram

The first ever Pravasi Haryana began with several announcements in Gurugram on Wednesday. While Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani announced to set up a Carpet Cluster at Panipat and Hosiery Cluster in Sirsa, Haryana Chief Minister announced to set up two NRI Cells to safeguard the interests of the NRIs. The Haryana government announced to shortly introduce sectoral policies including Aerospace and Defence Policy, IT and ESDM Policy, Retail Policy, Start Up and Innovation Policy, Textile Policy and Food Processing Policy.

The Union Textiles Minster urged the Haryana Chief Minster Manohar Lal Khattar that as a part of our initiative and design, the Central Government would support a Trade Facility Centre in Panipat. Besides, the government would also support major design initiative so that apart from weaving industries, Haryana can have a huge influx into the industry and see the second and third generation take the legacy of Panipat forward.

Irani said that district Sirsa produces about 40 per cent cotton in Haryana. “If we seek to enlarge the component of industry and strengthen their base in conjunction with famers, I am hopeful that, we in Government of India and with the support of Government of Haryana, can soon open a special hosiery cluster only for the district of Sirsa so that the state could have more and more employment opportunities”. She also lauded the contribution of Gurugram in export of ready made garments. She urged the Parvasi Haryanvis to be a part of Sweh Prerit Adarsh Gram Yojna and contribute in the development of the state. This will not only ensure the strengthening of industry but would also give a strength to the humanity.