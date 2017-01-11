Pravasi Haryana Divas begins in Gurgaon

More than 400 people of Haryana origin from 300 countries on Wednesday participated in the first-ever Pravasi Haryana Divas here in their efforts to connect with their roots and contribute to the development of the state.

The pravasi Haryanvis attended the two-day celebrations, which began at the Kingdom of Dreams on Wednesday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, MP Subhash Chandra, In-charge of Party Affairs in Haryana Anil Jain, BJP State President Subhash Barala, Haryana Tourism and Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma, Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu, Public Works (Building and Roads) and others were among the prominent personalities present at the event.

Lauding the sportspersons of Haryana, Union Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines, Piyush Goyal urged the participants to adopt the sportspersons so as to groom them.

He said the state has made tremendous progress in the past five decades and praised the initiatives taken by Chief Minister Manohar Lal to make Haryana open-defecation free.

Cricketer Kapil Dev appreciated the development of the sporting culture in the state. He said the daughters of Haryana have made the state proud in various sports meets.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Home Ram Niwas hailed the heritage of Haryana. "Every Haryanvi is proud of state's culture and the development it has made over the years."

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Devender Singh said the event has been organised to provide a platform to the people of Haryana origin to connect themselves with their roots and provide them an opportunity to contribute in the development of Haryana.

A colorful cultural programme was also organised.