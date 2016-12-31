The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) on Saturday accused the BJP of hijacking its MLAs to install its government in the state, after Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined the saffron party with 32 MLAs.

Addressing media persons at Arunachal Press Club (APC) here, PPA President Kahfa Bengia criticised North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma for remaining a silent spectator during the political crisis.

PPA is a partner of NEDA.

"The NEDA convenor instead of coming to the state to resolve the ongoing crisis went to Kenya. He should have deputed somebody to sort out the differences between the MLAs of the party," Bengia said.

"The PPA is not comfortable with NEDA in the state and we are going to discuss the issue with other constituent members of the alliance soon," PPA central working committee (CWC) Chairman Kamen Ringu said while supporting Bengia.

Criticising the BJP for its "conspiracy" to dislodge the PPA-led NEDA government in state and to install a full-fledged BJP government, Bengia alleged that the party even hijacked the PPA candidate for the November 19 by-poll to Hayuliang Assembly constituency and forced her to contest from a BJP ticket.

"Most of the MLAs treat PPA as a "transit camp". We'll not allow it any more. We'll try to strengthen the lone regional party of the state and will come out strong in the 2019 elections," Bengia said.

"Most of the leaders are not to lead the state but to loot," Bengia said, adding that the party had enough legal aspects to teach lessons to those who had been maintaining equal relation with PPA as well as the BJP.