Post-poll violence: 9 held for attack on Delhi teacher

Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended nine persons, including three juveniles, for attacking a government school teacher who allegedly did not support their candidate in the recently-concluded civic polls in Delhi.



Police said the accused -- Faisal, Ajay, Amir, Rajesh Mishra, Amit and another person whose name could not be ascertained, and their three juvenile accomplices -- were apprehended in separate raids from Tigri area in south Delhi.



Another accused Ashish, who was also involved in the crime, is still absconding.



The accused, all residents of Tigri J.J. camp, on Friday afternoon attacked one Kaptan Singh, 51, who works as a teacher in government school in Khanpur area here, police said. They stopped Singh's bike and attacked him.



"The attack on Singh was captured in CCTV cameras installed in the nearby shops. The attackers were identified after police examined the CCTV footage," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.



"During the interrogation, they revealed that they were supporters of an MCD election candidate Rajesh Kumar of Ward No.77 of Sangam Vihar area, where Singh also resides. Singh and his relatives reportedly did not support Kumar, which they believe led to his defeat. Holding Singh responsible for Kumar's defeat, the accused attacked him," Biswal explained.



A Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) of English, Singh suffered multiple injuries in the attack, including a fractured leg.

