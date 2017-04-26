Pop some pills to digest MCD poll defeat: Anil Vij to AAP

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday advised the Aam Aadmi Party to swallow pills to “digest” its crushing defeat in the Delhi MCD polls.

The minister, known for his off-the-cuff remarks, said the AAP suffers from bouts of “indigestion” after every poll defeat.

“The Election Commission, along with conducting the polls, should also distribute digestive tablet so that the party which loses the polls is able to digest the defeat,” he tweeted.

“After every polls, the AAP suffers from indigestion. After Punjab and Goa, now they are not able to digest the results of the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections,” he said in another tweet.

The AAP was on Wednesday handed a severe drubbing in the Delhi MCD polls by the BJP, triggering charges of “EVM manipulation” from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party amid murmurs of dissent within its ranks.

The AAP's humiliating defeat plunged it into a crisis even as its top leadership put up a brave front suggesting it was all expected due to tampering with EVMs, an allegation that has been rubbished by the Election Commission.