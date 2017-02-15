Polling for second phase of UP polls begins

Polling for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, spanning 67 constituencies in 11 districts, began on Wednesday morning amid tight security.

The fate of 721 candidates is to be sealed by balloting of 2.28 crore voters of which a sizable number (47.72 lakh) is of young voters, aged 18-19 years. Polling agents have been deployed in adequate numbers, an Election Commission official said.

Chief Electoral Officer T. said that 2,983 of the total 23,695 polling booths have been identified as sensitive and security scaled up there.