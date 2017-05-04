Reduced to the number three party behind the ruling Congress and main Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is readying for a major overhaul with party president Sukhbir Singh Badal dissolving its present organisational structure on Thursday.

In a statement released from the party head office, SAD Secretary and spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said Badal "dissolved the present organisational structure of the party with a motive to strengthen and reconstitute it for giving more responsibilities to hard working leaders and workers of the party".

He said after the Punjab Assembly elections Badal had discussions with leadership at different levels and felt that in order to strengthen the party from grass root level up to top, it's organisational structure needs to be reconstituted.

Cheema said that while conducting this reconstitution dedicated and hard working old time workers will be given due respect and those youth leaders, women and workers of different wings of party who had participated in campaign wholeheartedly for the party will be given due representation in the party organisation.

He further said that party has deputed some senior leaders according to zones who within a month will hold meetings in districts of their zones and submit lists of hardworking and dedicated leaders. These leaders will also look into complaints of some leaders working against the party candidates during the recently concluded assembly elections.

Cheema also said that those found guilty of indulging in activities against the party will not be given any representation in party organization. He said that party will act strongly against those leaders who will be found guilty of working against party.

Cheema disclosed that leaders who have been deputed zone wise by Badal and two leaders will be attached will all of them and these three member teams will visit districts falling under their zones and submit report by 30 May to the party president.