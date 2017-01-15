Political parties told to submit social media info in Uttarakhand

The Chief Electoral Office has asked political parties in Uttarakhand to furnish details about their social media accounts. The BJP had made a regular complaint about Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat violating the model code of conduct by using the CM's official facebook account maintained by the state information and PR department.

Political parties will not be permitted to use any video and animation as an advertisement on their social media accounts, without obtaining prior approval from a dedicated committee.

Chief Electoral Officer Radha Raturi said, “All the political parties will have to submit details about their social media accounts to the Media Certification and Content Monitoring Committee (MCMC). They will have to mention about the payment made to the creative team. Plus expenses made for content and internet use.”

The political parties will also have to seek pre-approval from MCMC for using any animation, video and graphic as an advertisement to be used on their social media accounts. Posting a live video on Facebook and twitter is permitted but the content should not violate the model code of conduct.