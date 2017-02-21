Police unit deployed for Manipur Deputy CM attacked

Hours ahead of Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam's visit in Tamenglong district of Manipur, suspected militants on Tuesday opened fire at the police unit deployed for the minister’s visit, according to a senior police official.



The police party fired back triggering a gunbattle. However, no casualties were reported.



"About 8.30 am, suspected militants fired at a police advance party which was deployed there in view of Deputy Chief Minister's visit in the area. Our forces fired back. There are no reports of casualties so far," the police said.



A week before Gaikhangam’s visit, protesters in the district burnt effigy of the state Deputy CM to vehemently protest the ‘backwardness of the district and the government's negligence’ of the region over a long time.



All shops in the state remained shut in protest against his visit to the district where he filed for nomination for the upcoming State Assembly Election.



Gaikhangam will be contesting from Nungba Assembly constituency for the upcoming two-phase state assembly election to be held on March 4 and March 8.