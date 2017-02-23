Police register FIR of rioting in ABVP-AISA clashes

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR under sections of rioting and assault on public servant against unknown persons, in connection with violent clashes that broke out between two student groups outside Ramjas College here.



"During the clashes between members of RSS-backed ABVP and Left-backed AISA student wings, eight police personnel including Aarti Sharma, SHO of Maurice Nagar Police station and two journalists were injured," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Esha Pandey said.



The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sharma, when she and other policemen were injured while trying to prevent many unidentified persons from rioting outside the college.



The DCP-rank officer will conduct an inquiry into the matter, Pandey said.



The police also received over a dozen complaints by both students' wings for rioting and assault at Maurice Nagar police station.



The clash was triggered between both the student wings over an invite to JNU student Umar Khalid, who is facing sedition charges and Shela Rashid to address a seminar on 'Culture of Protests', which was withdrawn by the college management after being opposed by ABVP.



At least a dozen students and a teachers were also wounded after a group demonstrated against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) -- the RSS student wing that dominates the Students Union in Delhi University.



Some students were locked inside the college as All India Students Association (AISA) activists alleged ABVP members surrounded them and didn't allow the march.