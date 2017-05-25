Police register FIR against army in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday registered a case against a counter-insurgency Rashtriya Rifles unit in connection with the killing of a youth in Budgam district.

Tanveer Ahmad Pala was hit by a bullet when a stone pelting mob attacked a patrol party of 53 Rashtriya Rifles in Beerwah town on Friday.

Pala was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed.

Another youth was injured in the incident, but doctors termed his condition as stable.

Police in central Badgam district said an FIR had been registered against the army unit in connection with Pala's death.

The police said here that the foot patrol of the counter-insurgency unit was returning to their camp when near Beerwah some miscreants pelted stones at them.

"Someone among these miscreants also hurled a fire cracker towards the army men. Because of the bang, the army men thought a grenade was hurled and they retaliated."