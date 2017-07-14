Police recruitment exam in UP cancelled after paper leak

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday cancelled the online exam of the police and PAC for recruitment of sub-inspectors to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday after complaints of paper being leaked, said an official.



Exams for 2,709 posts of sub-inspectors are underway and question papers of the exams held in the past two days appeared online, leading to complaints with the Chief Minister's office that when these were not available to the candidates, how come they have gone viral on the web.



Taking cognisance of the matter, the Chief Minister's Office asked the state police chief's office and the Home Department to look into the matter. Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar later confirmed the cancellation of the exam to be held on Tuesday.



Candidates appearing in the exams have since been informed, an official said further. They would be informed of fresh dates later, a statement said. The technical services for the exams are being provided by the TCS. More than 1.20 lakh candidates are appearing for these exams.



A probe has been ordered on the leakage and police is trying to find out who leaked the paper.

