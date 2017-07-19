Police officer injured in gunfight with criminal in UP

A police officer was injured in a gunfight with a dreaded criminal in Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.



A police team led by Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Sahni, was fired upon when it intercepted two motorcycle borne men while patrolling, after getting a tip-off about the movement of Sagar aka Bheem, a criminal carrying a prize of Rs 1 lakh on his head.



The gunfight erupted when the policemen asked them to stop the motorcycle.



Sahni, who was hit by a bullet in his chest, had a providential escape as he was wearing a bullet proof jacket.



Superintendent of Police (rural) N.P. Singh was hit by a bullet on his arm and has been admitted to a hospital. He is said to be out of danger now.



When police fired back, Sagar, who had recently escaped from police custody, fell down from the bike while another criminal managed to escape due to darkness, an official said.



The criminal has also sustained several bullet injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Varanasi. A pistol and live cartridges were recovered from him.



Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar has congratulated the police team which arrested Sagar.