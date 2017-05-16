PM's intervention sought for NINEI construction in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention for early construction of the proposed National Institute of New Energy and Innovation (NINEI) in the state.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Patnaik said the Odisha government has allocated 73.86 acres of land free of cost near IIT, Bhubaneswar for the construction of the proposed NINEI.

However, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is yet to take possession of the land and start construction work on the building, said the Chief Minister.

He said Odisha has taken several steps in accordance with the National Development Goals in the renewable energy sector.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had decided to set up the institute in Odisha to promote research and innovation in the renewable energy (RE) sector.