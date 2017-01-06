PM Modi should go, let a national govt be formed: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation and the arrest of two of her ministers - Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay and said that a national government was the need of the hour and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should step down.

“In current situation a national government should be formed with another BJP person at helm. He (PM Modi) has to go," Mamata said in a tweet.

"To save country, let a national government be formed. Advaniji, Rajnathji or Jaitleyji can head it. Current situation unacceptable,” she added.

Both the TMC ministers have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam.