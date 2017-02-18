Pleasant Saturday in Delhi

It was a pleasant Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 14.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.



"The skies will remain partly cloudy," said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.



Humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.



Friday's maximum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average and the minimum temperature recorded at 15.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.