Pleasant morning in Delhi as rain lashes city

It was a rainy Monday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius.

The Met has predicted thundershowers towards the evening.

"It will be a generally cloudy sky throughout the day. Rains and thundershowers are likely to occur," an official from India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

The city received 1.2 mm rain and humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 89 per cent.

Maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 34.1 degrees Celsius, the season's average and at 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.