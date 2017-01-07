Planning new varsity on lines of Visva Bharati: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the state government is planning to set up a new varsity near the centrally-funded Visva Bharati University (VBU) in Shantiniketan.



"We are planning to set up a new national standard university named 'Biswa-Bangla Biswabidyalaya' within three minute's distance from the VBU in Shantiniketan," Banerjee said at the State Level Teacher's Convention here.



"We have already identified the land for the new university. It would be built on the pattern of Shantiniketan (VBU)," she added.



Banerjee also suggested that the age of retirement for education professionals be extended by two years.



"How about extending the retirement age for the educationists from 60 years to 62 years," she asked teachers present at the conversion.