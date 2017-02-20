PGIMER organises organ donation campaign at Rose festival

People are apparently getting more aware about organ donation with 157 registering for it and about 1,200 inquiring about the same in just three days during the just concluded

Rose Festival in City Beautiful.

This was part of the awareness campaign for organ donation launched by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Research’s (PGIMER) Regional Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (ROTTO).

Assisted by music and street plays, the focus of the campaign was on spreading the awareness about the conversion of registered donors, in the absence of which the motive of organ donation hits the dead block.

“The fact is that organ donation is not less because there are potential donors, but because the potential donors do not convert into actual donors due to the lack of knowledge, awareness and socio-cultural views," Dr Vipin Koushal, nodal officer, ROTTO (PGIMER) said.

The organ donation information was passed on to the visitors and the onlookers was made interested in street play, face painting, graffiti and signature campaign, quiz competition along with some live music and the impromptu dancing.

The slogan ‘Be the Change, Be an Organ Donor’ did hit the right cord as the visitors not only filled the form for organ donation but also helped in spreading awareness about it.

The volunteers attended to the visitors and even involved all the other stalls in the festival by visiting them individually and talking to them about the issue. The 45th Rose festival closed on a very positive note on Sunday.