PETA protests against dissection of animals in schools, colleges

Animal rights organisation PETA staged a demonstration here on Friday against the dissection of animals for experiment in educational institutions.

The demonstration was organised in Jantar Mantar here to mark World Week for Animals in Laboratories.

"There are superior and modern teaching tools that are widely available instead of resorting to such old methods," said PETA India Science Policy Advisor Rohit Bhatia.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said several studies have noted that students learn better from digital dissection tools than anatomical dissection.