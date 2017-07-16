A day after a Christian Pastor was killed in Ludhiana, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday directed the director general of police (DGP) Suresh Arora to order a police crackdown on elements trying to whip up communal passions in the state by indulging in such attacks.

According to an official spokesperson, the CM has also directed the DGP to ensure that the various departments of the police and intelligence in the state liaison and coordinate with one another in order to gather advance intelligence to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, according to an official spokesperson.

Capt Amarinder has also suggested coordination between the state and central police and intelligence agencies to facilitate more concerted and cohesive intelligence gathering to enable better handling of the situation.

The CM has ordered the DGP to take all possible steps to ensure that necessary preventive and precautionary steps are taken to maintain law and order, as well as peace and harmony in the state.

Attempts to vitiate the state’s environment would not be tolerated at any cost, Captain Amarinder said, warning of strict action against any police officer found guilty of dereliction of duty in this regard.

Given the sensitivity of the incident in which Pastor Sultan Masih was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants, the CM has asked the police department to keep close tabs on the situation to prevent any negative fallout.

He has also directed the DGP Police to ask the field officers to coordinate with the local Christian leaders for support in defusing the situation resulting from the killing.

The CM pointed out that he had already taken up with the Prime Minister (PM) the matter of expediting CBI probe into cases of other targeted killings, including of RSS, Hindu and Shiv Sena leaders, which had been taking place in Punjab since January 2016.

At his meeting with the PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 11, Captain Amarinder noted that despite their best efforts, the Central and state police and intelligence agencies had failed to make a breakthrough.

He had requested the PM that central intelligence and investigation agencies be instructed to augment their efforts to trace these cases.