Days after a pastor was murdered in Ludhiana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said the law and order machinery in Punjab has collapsed completely as religious leaders and preachers were continuously being assaulted and murdered in the state.

The Member of Parliament (MP) from Sangrur and AAP state president Bhagwant Mann and co-state president Aman Arora said Chief Minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh, who also holds the portfolio for Home Affairs and Justice, should appoint a dedicated minister.

"We need a full-fledged home minister in Punjab who is committed and dedicated to bring deteriorating law and order situation of the under control unlike Capt Amarinder who seem to have other priorities in life than focusing on effective administration in Punjab," they said in a joint statement. Pastor Sultan Masih was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Saturday.