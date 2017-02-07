Partly cloudy Tuesday in Delhi

The sky remained partly cloudy with mist on Tuesday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasons's average, weather officials said.



"Partly cloudy sky, with mist or shallow fog in the morning," said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



Humidity at 8:30 am, was 82 per cent.



The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.



Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius, average for this time of the season, while the minimum temperature settled at 13.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.