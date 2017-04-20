Parrikar to fight Panaji bypoll, says Goa BJP chief

In a move that will strenghten the BJP in Goa, after its mediocre performance in the state polls, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will contest the upcoming bypoll from Panaji, it was announced on Wednesday.

State BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said that Parrikar will contest the bypoll from the Panaji legislative assembly.

Parrikar, a former Defence Minister and currently a member of the Rajya Sabha was rushed to state politics in March after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished second the assembly polls winning 13 of the 40 seats behind Congress (17 seats).

Although, Parrikar managed to form an alliance government in the state, he is not an elected member of the 40-member state legislative assembly.

(With inputs from agencies)