Tamil Nadu's acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday said he had briefed Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on the happenings in the state, and "justice will win".

Speaking to reporters here after meeting Rao at 5 p.m. Panneerselvam said: "I met the Governor and briefed him about the happenings in the state."

"Justice will win," he declared.

AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala will meet Rao at 7.30 p.m.