Panj Payaras bestow blessings on Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the Panj Payaras (Five beloved of the Guru) at the residence of Bhai Major Singh in Amritsar on Monday to seek their blessings.

Kejriwal who had met the Panj Payaras (Five beloved of the Guru) Bhai Major Singh, Bhai Satnam Singh, Bhai Mangal Singh, Bhai Tarlok Singh and Bhai Satnam Singh to seek their blessings after the meeting said, “It was a great humbling experience to meet the Panj Payaras. They are always concerned about the welfare of the entire mankind of all faiths and religions. It gave me immense peace of mind while being in the august company of the Panj Payars. I sought blessings of the Panj Payaras to accomplish our mission& ongoing crusade against the corruption". Kejriwal further added the five beloved of the Guru Sahib are very respectable religious personalities and I am highly impressed with their humbleness .