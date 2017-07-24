Pandher, Koli sentenced to death for Nithari serial rape, murder

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court at Ghaziabad sentenced Surinder Koli and his former employer Moninder Singh Pandher to death in connection with one of the 16 cases of murder and rape in Nithari, Noida.

The case involves the murder and attempted rape of 20-year-old Pinky Sarkar. The court had held both guilty of attempted rape, murder and destruction of evidence on Saturday. Of the 16 cases he is facing, Surinder Kohli has been given death sentence in seven cases.

Koli’s employer Pandher was arrested in December 2006 and he walked out of Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail in September 2014 after getting bail in all cases. After being held guilty in this case, Pandher was again taken into custody and sent to Dasna jail.

It is the second case, so far, in which both Pandher and Koli have been named as accused. In the first case, a CBI court in Ghaziabad gave both of them death penalty in February 2009. But after an appeal, the Allahabad High Court acquitted Pandher and upheld Koli’s punishment.

The Nithari killings took place in 2005 and 2006 when minor girls, young women and children disappeared mysteriously from around Pandher’s Sector 31 residence in Noida. Koli, who worked for Pandher, is accused of luring victims to his employer’s house where he attempted rape and later dismembered their body parts, which were later thrown into a sewage tank.