Palaniswamy to meet TN Guv, stake claim to form government

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) newly elected legislature party leader E Palaniswamy will meet Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday evening and stake claim to form the next government in the state, officials said.

The meeting will take place at 5.40 pm at Raj Bhavan, officials said.

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswamy had earlier in the day, urged Rao to let him form a government.

Palaniswamy, a loyalist of party General Secretary VK Sasikala, claimed to have the support of 135 MLAs and informed that a meeting of the AIADMK legislators was held at the Golden Bay Resort near Chennai in the morning.

Palanisamy's election comes after the Supreme Court restored the earlier conviction of Sasikala and two relatives for having assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.