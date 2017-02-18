Palaniswami plants sapling to mark Jayalalithaa birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday planted a sapling here to mark the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's 69th birth anniversary.



The sapling was planed at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital.



According to an official statement, the state has initiated a programme of planting 69 lakh saplings across Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs.65.85 crore.



This has been done to increase the green cover within and outside government premises, the statement added.



At the headquarters of the ruling AIADMK, party leaders paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa's picture.



Jayalalithaa died on December 5.