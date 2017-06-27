Pakistani held in TN for peddling drugs

A Pakistani national, who had entered India illegally and was peddling drugs, has been arrested in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, police said on Sunday.

"Mohammed Yunus is a Pakistan national. He had come to Ervadi from Sri Lanka on an illegal boat," a police officer in Ramanathapuram district told IANS over phone.

The man was staying in a lodge and trying to get people to peddle brown sugar. "We got a tip-off about him and arrested him," the officer added.

Yunus was arrested on Saturday, police said, adding that he did not have a passport and other required papers on him but only had some Indian and Pakistani currency.

Two locals have also been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

