Overcast Sunday in Delhi, 25 trains delayed

Delhiites woke up to a cloudy Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling around 10.6 degrees Celsius, even as 25 Delhi bound trains were running late and one cancelled due to weather conditions.

There was shallow fog as well as partly cloudy sky in the morning. The minimum temperature settled at 10.6 degrees Celsius, said a MeT official.

The day is forecast to remain partly cloudy later on with maximum temperature expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius, he said.

A Railways spokesperson said that 25 trains are running late due to fog in Northern states. Five trains have been rescheduled while Jai Nagar-Amritsar, Shahid Express has been cancelled due to weather condition.

The visibility in Delhi was low due to fog. It was recorded 1000 meter at 5.30 AM and 500 meter at 8.30 AM by Safdarjung station.