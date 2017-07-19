Over two lakh dealers in Haryana enrol under GST

So far in Haryana, a total 2,07,838 dealers have successfully enrolled under the Goods and Service Tax (GST) migration and by July 31, 100 per cent dealers would be enrolled. This was revealed during the first meeting of Committee constituted to monitor the implementation of GST held on Wednesday.

An official spokesperson said that for the migration of pending dealers, directions have been issued to Excise and Taxation Officers of all districts. Apart from this, 16,495 applications have been received for registration and 12,897 have been generated through GSTIN.

He further stated that the GST registration of all government departments would start from July 25. The Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of all departments have been directed to get themselves registered under GST.

The state government has decided to depute Administrative Secretaries on duty to review the implementation of GST in all districts. Twelve sectoral groups have been formed for the implementation of GST which includes banking, financial services and insurance, telecom, information technology, information technology enabled services and e-commerce, travel, tourism, transport and logistics, textiles and handicrafts, auto sector and MSME, services, big infrastructure, drug, pharmaceuticals and food processing, mining, plywood and brick kiln owners (BKOs) and warehousing. Also, officers have been nominated for these sectoral groups, he added.

The spokesperson further stated that in order to sensitise the stakeholders, GST awareness campaigns, refresher training on GST and GSTN modules and seminars were organised in all districts. Besides this, workshop was conducted for all government departments, boards and corporations and seminar was organised for cabinet ministers, MLAs, administrative secretaries and heads of departments.