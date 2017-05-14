Over 900 moved from J-K border villages to safer areas

Over 900 people from border villages in the Naushera sector have migrated to safer places with the assistance of district administration in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.



"More than 900 people have been evacuated to safer places from Naushera. Three camps have been established for border migrants. No firing has been reported in Naushera sector on Sunday," an official said.



"However, today morning shelling from across the LoC (Line of Control) took place in Manjakote and Keri sectors of Rajouri district. No loss of life was reported there so far," the official added.



During the last five days, three civilians were killed and nine others injured in Pakistani shelling on the LoC in the Naushera sector.