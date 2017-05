More than 100 students of the Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya were admitted to hospital after gas leakage from a container in Delhi's Tughlakabad area.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning as gas leaked from a tanker parked near the school.

"Some students complained of irritation in eyes and throat due to gas leak; 50-60 students hospitalised," Vice Principal of the school was quoted as saying by a news agency.

(With inputs from agencies)