Over 50 taken into preventive custody in Banswara in Rajasthan

Over 50 people were taken into preventive custody by the police in Banswara in south Rajasthan where curfew has been imposed following communal tension.

The situation is now under control and we are continuously monitoring it, SP, Banswara, Kaluram Rawat said.

"We have taken into custody nearly 50 people belonging to both the sides. Several incidents of arson were reported after the tension arose on Thursday," he said.

The curfew was relaxed on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM for the candidates of the Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) examination and their parents.

Clashes had broken out on Thursday during a religious procession of the minority community which had led to incidents of stone pelting.



On Friday, both sides again pelted stones, torched houses and vehicles prompting the administration to clamp curfew in the Kotwali police station area, which covers almost the entire city area.



"Eminent members of both the communities have been approached. They have assured support for restoring peace and communal harmony. The situation is under control now though deployment of police personnel is still there. We will take a decision on whether to relax the curfew or not by Sunday evening," the SP said.