More than 400 NRIs from the United Kingdom and Canada have come out in support of the Congress in Punjab and are preparing to join the party election campaign, with a `jatha’ likely to be flagged off by AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi from New Delhi over the weekend.

While around 250 NRIs under the aegis of the Indian Overseas Congress, UK, are arriving over the next two days, more than 150 NRIs are also coming from various parts of Canada to be a part of the Congress campaign.