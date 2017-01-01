Over 26,000 youth to get employment in 283 new industrial units

Over 26,000 youth would get employment in industries sector in coming years with state government giving approval for setting up 283 new industrial units in Himachal Pradesh.

A government official said the State Level Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority has approved 283 industrial enterprises involving investments worth Rs.13262.27 crore. “These industrial units would provide employment opportunities to 26,680 youths,” he said, adding, 7054 persons have already been provided with employment under Prime Minister Employment Generation Program.

The official said the state government’s efforts have has borne fruit as 3659 industrial units have been established in the state with an investment of Rs.3581.48 crore during the last four years. “These industries had provided employment to 48,422 youth of the state. In addition, loans worth Rs.23.93 crore were distributed to the youth to start their self-employment ventures,” he said.

He said, three State of the Art industrial areas are being developed in Una, Kangra and Solan districts. World class facilities would be provided in these industrial areas to the entrepreneurs for setting up their ventures.

Further, land measuring 72-82-74 hectare has been transferred for developing industrial area at Kandrori in Kangra district by spending an amount of Rs.88.05 crore. Similarly, Rs.95.77 crore would be spent on developing an industrial area at Pandoga in Una district said the official.

A Technology Centre is coming up at Baddi with a cost of Rs.102 crore and 100 bigha land at Bhatoli-Kalan village has been provided for this. This would provide technological support and tooling facilities to micro, small and medium sector enterprises and also help in skill development and up-gradation of unemployed youth. With a view to boost export from the state, Inland Container Depot has been constructed at a cost of Rs.14.42 crore at Baddi.

A Trade Centre has been stablished at Baddi with an investment of Rs.10.81 crore and a Ware House has been constructed at a cost of Rs.26.89 crore at Baddi. A Common Facility Centre has been established at Nalagarh with an investment of Rs.2.11 crore, he added.