Over 15 lakh Assam youths are jobless, says  Industry minister

More than 15 lakh educated youths are unemployed in the state, of which 1.5 lakh jobless will be given skill development training to make them employable in 2017-18, Assam government informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Chakradhar Gogoi during Question Hour, Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the total number of registered educated unemployed youth in Assam is 15,23,531.



"In 2017-18 financial year, initiatives are taken to train 1.5 lakh educated unemployed youths under various skill development programmes and make them self reliant and job worthey," Patowary said.



During the current financial year, various long-term and short-term training were imparted across the state, he added.



Asked about the measures to provide jobs, the minister said, "we shall talk to all the new industries coming to the state and ask for thir manpower requirements. Accordingly, we'll provide the manpower and they will take skilled youths."



In a written reply to a separate question by AGP member Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Patowary said Assam currently had 35 government and 96 private skill development centres.