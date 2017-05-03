Over 100 tortoises seized, 1 held

Over 100 tortoises were seized on Wednesday from a train and one person was arrested in this connection from Katihar railway junction, an official said.



During checking in a general compartment of Ajmer-Kishanganj Garib Nawaz Express, the GRP men seized over 100 tortoises and nabbed the man, Railway Superintendent of Police (SP), Katihar, Umashankar Prasad said.



The man was bringing these animals for delivery to a client at New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.



He had boarded the train with 100 tortoises at Faizabad station in Uttar Pradesh and was paid Rs.300 by a member of a smuggling racket for transportation and delivery of the reptiles to the client, he said.



The tortoises will be handed over to the forest department, Prasad added.