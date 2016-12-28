Our aircraft didn't enter wrong bay at IGI airport: SpiceJet

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday dubbed as "completely false and incorrect" media reports that its aircraft had entered the wrong bay at the Indira Gandhi international airport here a day earlier.

On Tuesday morning, two aircraft of IndiGo and SpiceJet came face to face on the taxiway, which could have led to an accident.

"Sections of the media report that the SpiceJet flight SG 123 operating on the Delhi-Hyderabad route entered the wrong bay yesterday (Tuesday)... the flight concerned never at any point in time enter the wrong bay, but was following Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructions at all times," a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

"Such reports, citing unnamed ATC sources, are completely false and incorrect," he said.

The SpiceJet aircraft, in fact, did not enter any bay at all and was on the taxiway when the crew saw another aircraft approaching and alerted the ATC, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) - which provides communication, navigation and surveillance, and air traffic management services at the IGI airport- derostered a Surface Management Controller following the incident.