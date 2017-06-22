Order on chargesheets in terror cases against Bhatkal on August 1

A court here on Tuesday reserved its order on framing of charges in four terror cases against suspected top Indian Mujahideen (IM) militant Yasin Bhatkal and others.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma said he will on August 1 deliver order on the 2010 Jama Masjid attack and two matters related to 2008 serial blasts.

Bhatkal, his aide Asadullah Akhtar, and other IM operatives are facing trial in various terror cases, including 2010 Jama Masjid attack and 2008 serial blasts cases.

On September 19, 2010, two bikers had fired at tourists at a gate of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. Two Taiwanese visitors were injured. Also, there was a mild explosion from a bomb fitted in a car left in that area, the police said.

The police have registered two cases against various IM men, including module co-founder Yasin Bhatkal, its chief Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal conspiracy and some sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

Till now, the police have arrested around 25 persons for the cases. Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal are, however, on the run.

The court will also decide on framing of charges in two bomb blast cases -- in Karol Bagh and M-Block Market in Greater Kailash here.

Several bomb blasts had rocked the capital city on September 13, 2008, which left 26 dead and 133 persons injured.

Bhatkal, arrested along with Akhtar from the India-Nepal border, in August 2013, topped the Delhi Police list of 15 most wanted terrorists involved in bombings across the country.