Opposition AIADMK to lay siege to govt depts

Opposition AIADMK (Amma) on Wednesday announced that its activists would lay siege to the Women and Child Development department on July 21 to protest 'delay' on its part to sanction monthly assistance to fresh applicants under schemes for pension for widows and aged persons.

Speaking to reporters here, Party legislature wing leader AA Anbalagan alleged that more than 12,000 persons who had applied for monthly assistance under the schemes were awaiting sanction of the pension amount for the last 11 months.

“Though Welfare Minister M Kandasamy had promised in the Assembly in the recent budget session that 10000 persons would be additionally covered under the schemes, nothing had happened so far”, he said and attributed the delay to the tussle between the Lt Governor and Chief Minister on implementing schemes.

To press for sanction of the assistance, the AIADMK would lay siege to the department on Friday next, he said.

He also demanded that the government ensure that private medical colleges here earmark 50 per cent of the total seats in first year MBBS for government sponsored students in 2017-18 and that fees for the course should also be fixed before admission is finalised.