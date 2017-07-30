Official identity cards (I-cards) will be issued to only those Gau Rakshaks (Cow Protectors) in Haryana who are indisputable and concerned about the welfare and protection of the cows.

Speaking to The Statesman Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog (Cow Protection Commission) Chairman Bhani Ram Mangla said that names of as many as 275 existing Gau Rakshaks in various districts of the state have been forwarded to the police department for their verification, however, even after verified by the police, their contribution with regards to Gau Sewa (Cow Service) would further be verified by Sthaniya Karyakartas (local workers) and after all this, the I-cards would be issued to the genuine Gau Rakshaks.

Mangla said, "Out of a total 275 persons whose details have been given to the police, verification of 84 such Gau Rakshaks have been done in nine districts. Now these names will be scrutinised by our local workers to check out whether these persons have really contributed towards Gau Sewa or not but only the genuine candidates will be issued the official I-cards."

Mangla further stated that the I-cards would be linked to the Adhaar cards.

Among the 84 Gau Rakshaks have been verified by the police in nine districts are 23 from Sonipat district, followed by Jind (12), Ambala (11), Gurugram (9), Hisar (9), Kaithal (6), Sirsa (5), Jhajjar (5) and Yamunanagar (3).

Mangla said that the initiative regarding issuing I-cards has been taken to weed out fake Gau Rakshaks.

Decision relating to identify genuine cow protectors was taken last year after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had felt that anti-socials were proclaiming themselves as Gau Rakshaks to cover up their misdeeds.

Following the observation, the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog announced to issue I-cards to the genuine Gau Rakshaks in the state.

Mangla further revealed that the Commission is also mulling over an idea of setting up cow hostels in major cities of the state enabling urban citizens to keep cow as a pet.

Discussion has been held with the concerning Urban Local Bodies minister and it was decided that the project would be initiated from Sonipat where the first of such cow hostel would be set.

Under the proposed idea, urban citizens would now be able to keep their own cow in the hostel and have pure milk by paying for the finalised expenditures, he added.