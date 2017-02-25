One way traffic allowed on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Only one way traffic was allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Saturday because of bad condition of the road.



"Traffic will move from Srinagar to Jammu but no vehicle will be allowed in the opposite direction," a traffic department official said here.



"These restrictions will also apply to army convoys and paramilitary forces."



Due to multiple landslides and snowfall, the strategic highway has remained close off and on during this winter causing inconvenience to travellers.



Closures of the only road link that is used for carrying supplies to the landlocked Kashmir Valley often results in skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.



Air travel also became exceptionally costly between the valley and the rest of the country during periods the highway remained closed.