One-third of 'corrupt' officials nabbed by Punjab VB are patwaris!

Over 60 errant officials have come under the radar of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) since the Captain Amarinder Singh led Congress government has come to the power.

Interestingly, Patwaris (Revenue Officers) have become the most corrupt as about 20 such officers have been caught red-handed while accepting bribe in different districts. Interestingly, VB sleuths nabbed three Patwaris while accepting bribe of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 in the past one week.

Adding to it, the department dealt with 31 complaints related to wheat procurement and caught 414 buses plying without permit or against the rules. It was for the first time when the state government had assigned both tasks to the VB department.

As per the information available with VB, as many as 67 officers had been caught red-handed while accepting bribe in various districts. In 40 trap cases during May, June and July, 11 employees of revenue department, five police personnel, six of power and 16 belonging to other departments were caught red-handed. VB had laid 20 traps in May when 25 officials were nabbed whereas 10 traps were conducted in June and caught 13 employees red-handed.

VB had submitted 20 challans of vigilance cases in various special courts in the last two months and registered eight criminal cases against the accused officials. Apart from this, 17 vigilance enquires have also been registered to probe corruption cases. "Officers from revenue and irrigation departments were the major culprits during this period. We are pending with more complaints and information about the embezzlements in various departments. We will continue our drives to check the corruption in government departments," Punjab VB Director G Nageswara Rao, told The Statesman.

In major cases, Patwari (Revenue Officer) Hans Raj was convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 by the special court Bathinda. Similarly, General Manager Punjab Roadways, Sukhdeep Singh, had been imprisoned with four years jail with a Rs 8,000 fine by special court Moga and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Patiala officer, Rajiv Verma, sentenced to four years jail with a fine of Rs 8,000 by special court Patiala.

In another bribery case, Assitant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Police Station Rajpura, Balwinder Singh had been imprisoned with five years jail with a fine of Rs 40,000 by special court Patiala and clerk Amit Anand at Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office Jalandhar was sentenced to four years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 by special court Jalandhar.