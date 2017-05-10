Omar Abdullah condemns killing of young army officer

Former Chief Minister and working president of National Conference Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of the young army officer in South Kashmir and said the incident showed a new mindset devoid of fear of retribution.

"That the militants kidnapped an army officer & murdered him shows a new mindset devoid of fear of retribution/revenge & that is very scary," he said in a tweet.

According to reports, bullet-ridden body of a young Kashmiri military officer Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz was found on Wednesday in South Kashmir after he was kidnapped by unidentified terrorists on Tuesday night from the wedding of his cousin.

Police said that he was abducted by a group of terrorists at about 10 pm on Tuesday and his body with bullet wounds on his head and abdomen was found in Shopian district.

Terrorists have been targeting policemen in the valley, but this is the first incident of killing a local military officer.