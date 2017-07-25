Old building collapses in Kolkata, people feared trapped

A portion of an almost century-old building collapsed here this afternoon and a few people are feared trapped, a senior Kolkata Police official said.

There was no immediate report of any injury, he said.

Residents managed to rush out of the 10 Mirror Street building in central Taltala area when the collapse happened around 12.45 pm, the official said.

“Luckily nobody was hurt as some people managed to rush outside...We fear that a few are still stuck inside,” he said.

Two fire tenders, a large fire department team, personnel from Disaster Management units and local police have been deployed for the search and rescue operation.