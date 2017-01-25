Odisha traders' body for boycott of Chinese products

Amid growing border tensions with China, the Federation of All Odisha Traders' Association (FAOTA) on Saturday urged the public to boycott Chinese products.

The union at its General Council Meeting in Cuttack decided not to buy or sell Chinese products anymore.

"While China is earning a huge profit by selling its products in the Indian market, it is threatening us at the border. We are urging common people to quit Chinese products," association secretary B.K. Mohanty told reporters.

FAOTA also decided to close shop for one-day in a bid to stop sale and purchase of 'Chinese' products across the state.

However, the date of the closure of the business establishments across the state is yet to be finalised.

FAOTA said that traders will announce the date during the General Council Meeting of the union scheduled in the last week of July in Bhubaneswar.

Mohanty said they will try to make quitting Chinese products a national campaign.